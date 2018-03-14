19:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Rand Paul to vote against new CIA head, Secretary of State Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has come out against the nomination of Gina Haspel for the post of CIA chief and Mike Pompeo for the post of Secretary of State when their confirmation comes up for vote in the Senate. ► ◄ Last Briefs