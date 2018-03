18:51 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Israeli pop duo Static & Ben-El signs $5 million deal with Capitol Records The popular Israeli music duo Static and Ben-El has signed a recording contract with Capitol Records reportedly worth $5 million. The Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban facilitated the seven-album, 10-year contract for the duo, whose real names are Liraz Russo, 27, and Ben-El Tavori, 26. Saban Capital Group brought the singers and Capitol Records together. JTA ► ◄ Last Briefs