18:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Housing Ministry announces massive building wave in Haifa suburb The Housing Ministry announced it is advancing a plan to build 1,980 housing units in the Haifa suburb of Rehasim, a large wave of building that is estimated to cost upwards of NIS 270 million. Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant said that "after 30 years of bureaucratic difficulties, we have removed Rehasim from the severe housing shortage imposed on it by planning bodies and other organizations. Soon will be the construction of 2000 housing units. Every citizen has the right to decent housing regardless of his origin, religion and faith."

► ◄ Last Briefs