Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat announced that he will push forward a bill granting 5% property tax breaks to soldiers who serve in the IDF reserves. "As someone who has done more than 60 reserve days a year for years, I know how important it is to honor the Jerusalem reservists who leave the families for many days and nights, under difficult conditions, to protect us," said Barkat.