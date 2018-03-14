18:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18

MK Azaria: 'Hanin Zuabi crossed the line' by calling IDF soldiers 'murderers'

MK Rachel Azaria, a member of the Knesset Ethics Committee, defended her decision to suspend MK Hanin Zuabi for a week for calling IDF soldiers "murderers".

"It was a provocation at the expense of the IDF soldiers," said Azaria.

