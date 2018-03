17:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 MK Dichter calls on court to release Elor Azariyah MK Avi Dichter (Likud) called on the IDF to grant jailed soldier Elor Azariya an early release from prison. "The extent of the law has been exhausted to the fullest and now is the time of mercy, and it is good that Elor will be with his family at the Seder, said Dichter. ► ◄ Last Briefs