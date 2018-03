17:16 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Influential Israeli think tank calls on Israel to slap sanctions on haredim avoiding IDF draft The Israeli Democracy Institue called on the new draft law to include sanctions on haredim who do not draft to the IDF, "Only a new draft law that will set up updated recruitment targets and include economic sanctions in the event of noncompliance with them will, for the first time in years, bring full compliance with the recruitment targets for the haredi population," said haredi affairs researcher Dr. Gilad Malach. ► ◄ Last Briefs