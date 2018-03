15:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Facebook bans right-wing British group Facebook banned the right-wing 'Britain First' group from using its platform. Facebook said that its decision was made after determining that Britain First was publishing anti-Islamic material. "We do not do this lightly, but they have repeatedly posted content designed to incite animosity and hatred against minority groups, which disqualifies the pages from our service," Facebook said in a statement. ► ◄ Last Briefs