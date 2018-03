15:17 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Deputy FM Hotovely calls on Finland to move embassy to Jerusalem Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely called on Finland to move its embassy to Jerusalem during a meeting with her Finnish counterpart on Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs