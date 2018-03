15:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Former Defense Minister Ya'alon says Elor Azariya must show regret for his actions Former Defense Minister Moshe 'Bogie' Ya'alon told a parole board debating whether to release jailed soldier Elor Azariya that he first needed to admit that he was wrong to kill a wounded terrorist in March 2016 in order to get his sentence commuted. ► ◄ Last Briefs