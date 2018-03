14:06 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Court extends arrest of 3 suspected of robbing Haifa security guard The Haifa District Court extended the arrest of Eliran Mamous, 25, who allegedly robbed security guards at a Haifa school. The other two suspects are 25-year-old Mufid Saada and 21-year-old Guy Saliman, who are suspected of having broken into a parked police car last Thursday. ► ◄ Last Briefs