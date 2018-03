U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, on Tuesday condemned the attack on the convoy of Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Rami Hamdallah.

“Gazans have been brought to the brink of collapse by Hamas, PIJ & other extremist groups. Attack on PA delegation opening water treatment plant is an attack on the welfare of the people of Gaza. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted.