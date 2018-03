06:03 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76 Renowned physicist Professor Stephen Hawking passed away on Tuesday, his family members announced. Hawking died at his home in Cambridge, England, at the age of 76, reported ABC News. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs