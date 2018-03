Aides to Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday confirmed media reports that the president recently refused to accept a call from then-U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was dismissed on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

Tillerson was calling to discuss with Duda possible U.S. action over a new Polish law that makes it a crime to falsely attribute the Holocaust crimes of Nazi Germany to Poland and which the U.S. warned could violate free speech, reported The Associated Press.