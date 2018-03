04:16 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Gabbay: Today we saw who really is afraid of elections Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay on Tuesday slammed the agreement reached between the coalition parties which prevented early elections. "The citizens of the state are the losers in the cancellation of elections. Today we received another illustration of the culture of government corruption, the loss of values, and the non-existent moral backbone of the coalition parties, which again agreed to serve as the oxygen balloon of a self-centered prime minister," he charged. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs