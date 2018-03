03:45 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Chief Rabbi of Holland: 'There's a worrying trend of anti-Semitism in Europe' Read more The Chief Rabbi of Holland, Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, says there's no difference today between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs