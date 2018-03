02:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Police reveal case against Jerusalem Deputy Mayor The Israel Police on Tuesday revealed the charges against Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman. Turgeman was one of four people arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, tax crimes, and abuse of a public position Monday morning. He is accused of abusing his position for the benefit of two of the other suspects. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs