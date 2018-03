Moshav Peduim in southern Israel was given the all-clear on Tuesday evening after some residents of the Moshav had complained that they had trouble breathing and a sense of burning. Following the report, police, emergency and rescue forces were called to the Moshav, residents were ordered to stay indoors and the roads leading to it were closed to traffic.

A monitoring test revealed that the incident was not a result of a leak of dangerous material, but was rather caused by a pesticide.