22:22 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Polish President: Timing of Holocaust bill 'problematic' Read more Andrzej Duda says it was 'wrong' to pass legislation banning use of term 'Polish death camps' on eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.