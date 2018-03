21:36 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Haredi 'Draft Law' passes first reading in Knesset Read more Bill which sparked coalition crisis, divided government passes first reading in the Knesset, despite opposition from Yisrael Beytenu. ► ◄ Last Briefs