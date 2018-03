20:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 300 rabbis vow to 'wake EU from its dangerous slumber' Read more Rabbinical Center of Europe calls on European countries to do more to combat anti-Semitism, defend religious freedom. ► ◄ Last Briefs