19:33 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Watch: From the Diaspora to the IDF's Engineering Corps Read more Celebration as seventy yeshiva students from Machal program come to recruitment office accompanied by family members to enlist in the IDF. ► ◄ Last Briefs