16:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Bennett to Arutz Sheva: 'We're making every effort to prevent government collapse' Read more Jewish Home chairman tells Arutz Sheva his party is working to stabilize coalition, prevent early elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs