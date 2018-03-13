An Israeli accidentally entered an Arab neighborhood of Hevron on Tuesday with his car.
The Palestinian Authority security forces rescued him and transferred him to the Israel Defense Forces.
14:22
Reported
News BriefsAdar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18
Israeli accidentally enters Arab neighborhood in Hevron
