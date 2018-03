In 2016, 181,405 babies were born in Israel, 51.5% of them males and 48.5% of females, according to data published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The total fertility rate in that year, that is, the average number of children a woman is expected to give birth, was 3.11 - the highest among countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Only Mexico and Turkey were among the other countries with an average of more than two.