Baby taken from Bnei Brak daycare in critical condition

United Hatzalah volunteer first responders, paramedics, EMTs, and Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit volunteers, responded to an emergency in a Bnei Brak daycare on Tuesday afternoon. A 4 month-old child had been found unconscious and unresponsive in the daycare that she was attending.

The personnel performed CPR on the infant while waiting for the intensive care ambulance to arrive. The ambulance transported the infant to the hospital while she was still undergoing resuscitative efforts. The infant was in critical condition upon transport. Members of the organization's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit arrived at the scene and began treating the daycare teachers as well as other eye-witnesses to the incident and provided them with emotional and psychological stabilization.