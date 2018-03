13:10 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Leading rabbi: 'It's a terrible mistake to bring down a right-wing government' Read more Leading Religious Zionist Rabbi Haim Druckman warns coalition members not to bring about the fall of the government. "Everyone will lose." ► ◄ Last Briefs