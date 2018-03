Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov of the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, "The health system is on the verge of crisis if there is no national effort to cope with the aging of the population," according to walla!.

Speaking at a conference of the National Institute for Health Services Research, he said, "The aging of the population is a huge iceberg on the system's shipping lane, and if we don't prepare, it will shake the health system completely."