Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18
National Homeland Law cleared for first reading
By a margin of nine to seven, a joint committee of the Knesset House Committee and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the National Homeland Law initiated by Member of Knesset Avi Dichter (Likud) for its first reading in the Knesset.