Hearing on appeal against draft law postponed to tonight

A hearing by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on an appeal by Minister Sofa Landver against its endorsement of a haredi-religious bill on exemptions for yeshiva students from the military draft has been postponed from this afternoon to this evening.

The bill is expected to be endorsed a second time. Sources close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have threatened to fire her for voting against the measure. Members of her Yisrael Beytenu Party have said they will quit the coalition if she's fired.