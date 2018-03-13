Venture Capital: From South Korea to Israel

For the first time, a large representation of all South Korean venture capital funds has come to Israel for a direct meeting with Israeli companies, as part of a seminar that provides a rare opportunity to learn about investment opportunities and financing in South Korea.

The delegation arrived in Israel at the invitation of the Economic Attaché of the Ministry of Economy and Industry in Seoul. This is the first activity in the wake of a cooperation agreement signed two months ago led by Israel Advanced Technologies Industries with the South Korean Venture Capital Association.