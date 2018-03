09:25 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Senior coalition officials: PM dismantling right-wing government Senior coalition officials strongly say that recent steps by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu could lead to the dismantling of a right-wing government. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs