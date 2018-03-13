PA: Ottoman documents will help prove land ownership

Turkey has transferred documents from the Ottoman archives documenting the properties of the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem to the Palestinian Authority. Yusuf Aydis, the PA Minister for Religious Affairs and Endowments, emphasized "the importance of documenting Palestinian history and protecting the land and its Arab character" in light of what he called "attempts to falsify history by the Israeli government."

Nabil Maarouf, the PA ambassador to Ankara, described the Turkish decision as "a very important step that will help the Palestinians prove ownership of land threatened by control of official Israeli bodies and and settler organizations."