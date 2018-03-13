Jewish National Homeland Law up for special committee vote today

The Jewish National Homeland Law will be submitted today for the approval of a special committee headed by Member of Knesset Amir Ohana (Likud), prior to its first reading in the Knesset.

The bill is intended to anchor in the Basic Law the status of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, its character as a Jewish and democratic state, the symbols of the state, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Hebrew language as the official language, the principle of Jewish return and the ingathering of exiles.