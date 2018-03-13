US Defense Secretary: Taliban interested in ending the fighting

Secretary of Defense James Mattis of the United States arrived in Afghanistan for a surprise visit on Tuesday.

Before landing in Kabul, Mattis told reporters, “There is interest that we’ve picked up from the Taliban side,” in exploring the possibility of talks with Afghan government to end the more than 16-year-old war, saying the signs dated back several months. He added, “We’ve had some groups of Taliban - small groups - who have either started to come over or expressed an interest in talking, In other words, it may not be that the whole Taliban comes over in one fell swoop."