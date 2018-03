08:16 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Christian Arab from Nazareth joins Zehut Party Yussef Hadad, a Christian Arab who lives in Nazareth, decided this week to register with the Zehut (Identity) Party headed by former Likud Knesset member Moshe Feiglin. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs