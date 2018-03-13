New guidelines for military travel in Judea and Samaria

The commander of the Judea and Samaria Division of the Israel Defense Forces has established clear procedures that would prevent soldiers from entering Palestinian Authority villages by mistake, following a number of events in which soldiers and civilians have encountered angry crowds.

According to the procedure, copies of which were received by Arutz Sheva', soldiers will be briefed by a qualified person to make sure they aware of the route - which must be approved, signs forbidding entry into Area A, recognition of threats and possible friction on their route, places where it's dangerous to travel or stop and regulations for opening fire. At least two people must go with at least one weapon on board for protection. Navigations aids must be of the approved type that warn against entering prohibited areas. Soldiers who encounter a security incident during their journey are required to call the police's 100th immediately, find the fastest way out of the area and, as far as possible, send their location.