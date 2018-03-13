During the morning hours, a military exercise will take place in the Samarian Jewish communities of Elkana and Einav.
News BriefsAdar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18
Military exercise in the communities of Elkana and Einav
During the morning hours, a military exercise will take place in the Samarian Jewish communities of Elkana and Einav.
As part of the exercise, heavy traffic of security forces and vehicles will be felt.
