Arabs planning 'day of rage' on Friday

The National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of the Palestinian organizations, announced on Monday that this coming Friday, March 16, will be a "day of popular rage" at all points of friction, checkpoints and “settlements”.

The official announcement by the National and Islamic Forces calls on the Palestinian public to rise up against the policy of the American administration and Israel on the Palestinian issue, stressing the importance of implementing the decisions of the PLO Central Council, including severing ties with Israel and revoking recognition of Israel as long as it does not recognize the “state of Palestine”.