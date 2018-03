MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) told Arutz Sheva on Monday that his party’s opposition to the draft law in its present form is due to the simple reason that the defense establishment is working on its own draft law.

"I do not think that Kulanu would have allowed my tax bill to pass when the budget division of the treasury was opposed to it, so why do they think I should do it when it comes to security? We will vote against the draft law,” stressed Forer.