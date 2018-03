04:44 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Spotify arrives in Israel Spotify, the world's largest music, podcast, and video streaming service officially launched in Israel on Monday afternoon, Globes reports. The company held a festive launch event on Monday morning attended by some of the company's senior executives. The Israel launch means that Spotify is now available in 62 countries. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs