A violin once owned by legendary physicist Albert Einstein has sold for $516,500 at the New York-based Bonhams auction house, JTA reported on Monday.
The sale occurred on Friday, according to the news agency.
|
03:45
Reported
News BriefsAdar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18
Einstein's violin sold at New York auction
A violin once owned by legendary physicist Albert Einstein has sold for $516,500 at the New York-based Bonhams auction house, JTA reported on Monday.
The sale occurred on Friday, according to the news agency.
Last Briefs