Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, warned on Monday that Washington "remains prepared to act if we must," if the UN Security Council fails to act on Syria, Reuters reported.

The United States asked the Security Council to demand an immediate 30-day ceasefire in Damascus and rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, where Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's forces, backed by Russia and Iran, say they are targeting "terrorist" groups which are shelling the capital.