Greenblatt to present proposals on Gaza situation

U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt and officials from the National Security Council will present proposals for improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza at a White House "brainstorming session" on Tuesday, a senior White House official said, according to Axios.

The White House meeting, which was initiated by Kushner and Greenblatt, will be attended by many representatives from the international community including Israel and several Arab countries.