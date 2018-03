23:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Maccabi Petah Tikva Maccabi Tel Aviv’s soccer team on Monday defeated Maccabi Petah Tikva by a score of 2-0. With the win, Tel Aviv finished the regular league in third place. ► ◄ Last Briefs