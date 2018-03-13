23:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures to start weekend It will be partly cloudy overnight and clear to partly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight rise in temperature. Wednesday will be fair with unseasonably high temperatures, mostly in the mountains and inland regions. Thursday will see temperatures drop to the seasonal average under partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. Friday will be partly cloudy with average temperatures. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem, Golan Heights: 21Celsius/69Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 23C/73F; Haifa: 19/66; Tel Aviv: 20/68;

Be'er Sheva: 24/75; Dead Sea: 26/78; Eilat: 29/84