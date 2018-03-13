Preliminary vote on haredi draft-exemption bill/dissolution of Knesset tomorrow

The Knesset is scheduled to hold a preliminary vote, Tuesday, on a bill that will serve as a basis for a new law on military draft exemptions for yeshiva students on which all coalitions partners will theoretically agree.

The vote is dependent on the bill leaving the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, following an appeal against it by Immigration and Absorption Minister Sofa Landver. After the expected removal of the appeal, the Knesset vote on the bill is expected, to be followed by a vote on an opposition measure to disolve the Knesset.