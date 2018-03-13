National siren tests tomorrow morning and evening

Sirens will be sounded across the country at 11:05 am and 7:05 pm on Tuesday as part of the National Home Front Drill. Additionally, alerts will be activated via the television, radio, internet websites, the Home Front application and beepers for the hard-of-hearing. The Israel Defense Forces' Homefront Command is encouraging people to take the opportunity to practice entering their shelters.

In the case of a real alarm, an additional siren will be sounded after the first siren. Alerts in the Gaza Containment Zone and on beepers will be sounded only at 11:05.