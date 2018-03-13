Regavim: Arabs farming in Jordan Valley minefields

Recently, members of the Regavim movement for preservation of state lands warned Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and the head of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria of agricultural work carried out by Palestinian Authority residents in a minefield in the Jordan Valley.

In the past few weeks, a cow belonging to an Arab farmer was killed after it stepped on a mine. A recent follow-up by Regavim shows that, as time passed, the agricultural work inside the area continued intensively, and recently greenhouses were also established in the heart of the mined area. The Ministry of Defense's Mine Clearance Authority is expected to begin operations in the Jordan Valley area from the end of 2018 until the end of 2020.