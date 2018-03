22:07 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Dilemma: 'Choose between Shabbat and being a boxing champion' Read more The head of a yeshiva high school describes a student's difficult dilemma preventing him from winning a medal because of Torah observance. ► ◄ Last Briefs